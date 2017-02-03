Main Menu

Friday, February 3, 2017

Louvre attack suspect identified as 29-year-old Abdullah Reda: Egypt sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - The man suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris's Louvre museum on Friday has been identified as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, a 29-year-old Egyptian born in Dakahlia, a province northeast of Cairo, two security sources said. (Reporting by Haitham Ahmed and Ahmed Mohammed Hassan;....

news-yahoo 10:15:00 PM CET

Aziza Sami

ahram-weekly 5:01:00 AM CET

Egypt (6)

Al Qāhirah(EG)

Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy (1)

Picasso East (1)

Ahmed Mohammed Hassan (1)

Amina Ismail (1)

Georges Bahgory (1)

Hugh Lawson (1)

