Friday, February 3, 2017
|
|
Louvre attack suspect identified as 29-year-old Abdullah Reda: Egypt sources
|
CAIRO (Reuters) - The man suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris's Louvre museum on Friday has been identified as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, a 29-year-old Egyptian born in Dakahlia, a province northeast of Cairo, two security sources said. (Reporting by Haitham Ahmed and Ahmed Mohammed Hassan;....
|
|
|
|