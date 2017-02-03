|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, February 3, 2017
Russia says Ukraine violating Geneva convention, shelling civilians
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday accused Ukrainian armed forces of violating the Geneva Convention by shelling civilian areas in eastern Ukraine and of using weapons systems banned under the terms of the Minsk peace deal. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told....
news-yahoo 10:12:00 AM CET
