|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, February 3, 2017
|
|
Trump takes first step to scale back financial regulations
|
In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations. The president will sign an executive order Friday that will direct the Treasury secretary to review....
news-yahoo 12:12:00 PM CET
|
|
|