Friday, February 3, 2017

Trump takes first step to scale back financial regulations

In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations. The president will sign an executive order Friday that will direct the Treasury secretary to review....

news-yahoo 12:12:00 PM CET

Bank shares soar with Donald Trump poised to ease regulations on sector Bank shares have soared after US President Donald...

belfasttelegraph 3:14:00 PM CET

Trump signs executive orders aimed at rolling back financial regulations

TorontoStar 11:12:00 PM CET

US: Donald Trump orders review of Dodd-Frank financial reforms

financialexpress 10:12:00 PM CET

