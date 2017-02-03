Main Menu

Trump’s clash with Australia strains alliance

SYDNEY – For decades, Australia and the U.S. have enjoyed the coziest of relationships, collaborating on everything from military and intelligence to diplomacy and trade. Yet an irritable tweet President Donald Trump fired off about Australia and a dramatic report of an angry phone call between the nations' leaders proves that the new U.

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON - US ties with staunch ally Australia became strained on Thursday after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders emerged and US President Donald Trump said a deal between the two nations on refugee resettlement was "dumb".

Trump agrees to honour ‘dumb’ Australian refugee deal

