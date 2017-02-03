|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, February 3, 2017
Model Vogue Williams quits The Jump before show starts over knee injury
|
Model Vogue Williams has been forced to pull out of Channel 4 reality show The Jump before it has even started after injuring her knee while training. The 31-year-old, who used to be married to Westlife star Brian McFadden, was ski cross training in Austria when she fell and hurt her knee.
itv 10:44:00 AM CET
