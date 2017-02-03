Model Vogue Williams quits The Jump before show starts over knee injury Model Vogue Williams has been forced to pull out of Channel 4 reality show The Jump before it has even started after injuring her knee while training. The 31-year-old, who used to be married to Westlife star Brian McFadden, was ski cross training in Austria when she fell and hurt her knee. itv 10:44:00 AM CET Vogue Williams pulls out of The Jump as she becomes... Model Vogue Williams has been forced to pull out of The Jump before the Channel 4 show has even... belfasttelegraph 10:11:00 AM CET

