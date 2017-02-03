Main Menu

Friday, February 3, 2017

Lukashenko accuses Russia of violating border agreement

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Russia has violated bilateral border agreement, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday at a meeting with representatives of the public and reporters. "We made agreements on transparent borders in 1995 and later, we were going to establish a Union State.

itartass_en 10:50:00 AM CET

Belarus hopes to attract 700 mln USD loan from China for business development

xinhuanet_en 9:16:00 PM CET

Lukashenka Says Russia Tries To 'Grab Us By The Throat'

rferl 12:51:00 PM CET

Belarus Strongman Slams Russia in Border Spat

naharnet-en 8:51:00 PM CET

Belarusian President says no desire to join NATO

xinhuanet_en 9:16:00 PM CET

Belarus (13)

Russian Federation (4)

Minsk(BY)

Moskva(RU)

Alexander Lukashenko (6)

Landlocked Belarus (1)

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (2)

Kremlin (1)

NATO (1)

Finance Ministry (1)

