|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, February 3, 2017
|
|
John Carmack airs grievances over ZeniMax lawsuit on Facebook
|
He denied the claims the plaintiff's computer expert made about being "absolutely certain" that Oculus "non-literally copied" from the source code he wrote when he worked for ZeniMax-owned Id Software. If you'll recall, the plaintiff accused Carmack of bringing company secrets with him when he left Id and joined Oculus in 2013.
engadget 7:08:00 AM CET
|
|
|