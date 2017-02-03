Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, February 3, 2017

Soldier shoots armed attacker at Louvre museum in Paris

A French soldier shot a man who attempted on Friday to enter the Louvre, Paris’ landmark art museum, carrying at least one suitcase or backpack and wielding a machete. CBS Radio News correspondent Elaine Cobbe says, according to a local officials, the assailant was shot and wounded after pulling a machete on the soldier.

CBSnews 12:10:00 PM CET

New recruit Payet unable to save Marseille

afp-english 11:31:00 PM CET

Battle for 2024 Games enters 'final straight'

afp-english 8:30:00 PM CET

Machete attacker shot outside Louvre Museum in Paris

TorontoStar 5:14:00 PM CET

Man shot after attack outside Louvre

msnbc 2:47:00 PM CET

Feb 03, 2017 7:19AM ESTpublished: Feb 03, 2017 7:19AM EST

theglobeandmail 1:39:00 PM CET

Investigators believe Louvre attacker is Egyptian

afp-english 11:31:00 PM CET

Police: French soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre

news-yahoo 12:43:00 PM CET

French soldier 'opens fire on man carrying knife and suitcase' at Louvre in Paris

itv 10:44:00 AM CET

Louvre museum is locked down after soldier shoots machete-wielding man screaming 'Allahu Akbar' as he tried to tried to enter the building

nzherald 1:32:00 PM CET

Machete attacker shot at Louvre museum in Paris

iran-daily 3:47:00 PM CET

French Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Man At The Louvre

rferl 12:51:00 PM CET

French soldier shoots knife-wielding man trying to enter Louvre musuem in Paris

smh 11:39:00 AM CET

Soldier shoots knife attacker near Paris' Louvre Museum

timesofindia 12:11:00 PM CET

Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown

AP 8:10:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
France (21)

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
Hungary (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Marseille(FR)

Nice(FR)

Metz(FR)

Montpellier(FR)

Dijon(FR)

Lyons(FR)

Lima(US)

Budapest(HU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bernard Cazeneuve (5)

Anne Hidalgo (4)

Bruno Le Roux (2)

Bafétimbi Gomis (1)

Radamel Falcao (1)

Dimitri Payet (1)

François Molins (1)

Patrice Evra (1)

Mario Balotelli (1)

Gareth Jones (1)

Tony Estanguet (1)

François Hollande (1)

Donald Trump (1)

John O'Shea (1)

Michel Cadot (8)

Mona Lisa (4)

Pierre-Henry Brandet (4)

Los Angeles (3)

Sanae Hadraoui (2)

Luc Poignant (2)

Benoit Brulon (2)

Yves Lefebvre (2)

Samuel Petrequin (1)

Elaine Cobbe (1)

Julien Pretot (1)

Related Content (1)

Casey Wasserman (1)

Florian Thauvin (1)

Audrey Azoulay (1)

Parisian Makram Chokri (1)

Lance Manus (1)

Rudia Garcia (1)

Yann Joufre (1)

Rue de Rivoli (1)

Greg Keller (1)

Associated Press (1)

Eric Grau (1)

Jeff Schaeffer (1)

Olivier Majewski (1)

New York (1)

Conor Bakhuizen (1)

Angela Charlton (1)

Alex Turnbull (1)

West Ham (1)

Paris Louvre (1)

Paris Police (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Interior Ministry (7)

Olympic Committee (3)

Charlie Hebdo (2)

Islamic State (2)

Notre Dame (2)

Paris Saint-Germain (1)

Stade de France (1)

France-Info (1)

European Union (1)

World Cup (1)

Olympic Games (1)

L'Équipe (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.