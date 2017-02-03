|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, February 3, 2017
|
|
Soldier shoots armed attacker at Louvre museum in Paris
|
A French soldier shot a man who attempted on Friday to enter the Louvre, Paris’ landmark art museum, carrying at least one suitcase or backpack and wielding a machete. CBS Radio News correspondent Elaine Cobbe says, according to a local officials, the assailant was shot and wounded after pulling a machete on the soldier.
CBSnews 12:10:00 PM CET
|
|
|