|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, February 3, 2017
|
|
Romania: Justice Minister Stands by Diluted Graft Law
|
Romania's justice minister says he stands by a law diluting the country's anti-corruption fight, defying strong criticism from home and abroad and days of massive protests. Florin Iordache had temporarily handed his duties over to a subordinate, but returned to his job Friday, and told reporters: "I take responsibility for this ordinance.
ABCnews 10:30:00 AM CET
|
|
|