Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, February 3, 2017

Romania: Justice Minister Stands by Diluted Graft Law

Romania's justice minister says he stands by a law diluting the country's anti-corruption fight, defying strong criticism from home and abroad and days of massive protests. Florin Iordache had temporarily handed his duties over to a subordinate, but returned to his job Friday, and told reporters: "I take responsibility for this ordinance.

ABCnews 10:30:00 AM CET

Romanian PM shuns anti-graft protests

euobserver 9:48:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Romania (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Mark Toner (1)

Sorin Grindeanu (1)

Florin Iordache (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Constitutional Court (1)

Democratic Party (1)

State Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.