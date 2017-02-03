|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, February 3, 2017
Bolivia Opens 'Evo Museum' Dedicated to Indigenous President
School notebooks, a boy's sandals and T-shirts given to him by famous soccer players are among the objects displayed at a $7 million museum inaugurated by Bolivian President It's in his native village of Orinoca, high in the country's altiplano, and is called the Museum of the Democratic and Cultural Revolution .
ABCnews 6:26:00 AM CET
