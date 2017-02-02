Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania groundhog, predicts more winter

In this Feb. 2, 2016, photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. The handlers of Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog are set ... PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa.

washtimes 1:47:00 PM CET

Nova Scotia’s groundhog Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring

TorontoStar 2:17:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Pittsburgh(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

John Griffiths (1)

North America (1)

Groundhog Club (1)

Nova Scotia (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Punxsutawney Phil (4)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.