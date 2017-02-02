|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, February 2, 2017
India Unveils Measure to Clean Up Political Funding
NEW DELHI — In India, where illicit cash is the lifeblood of political parties, the government has slashed the limit on cash donations in a bid to clean up political funding. But analysts say much more needs to be done to tackle a problem that they say lies at the heart of corruption that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to eliminate.
voanews 4:22:00 PM CET
