Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, February 2, 2017

India Unveils Measure to Clean Up Political Funding

NEW DELHI — In India, where illicit cash is the lifeblood of political parties, the government has slashed the limit on cash donations in a bid to clean up political funding. But analysts say much more needs to be done to tackle a problem that they say lies at the heart of corruption that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to eliminate.

voanews 4:22:00 PM CET

On eve of state polls, Indian PM Modi looks to clean up campaign funding

theglobeandmail 3:40:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

New Delhi(IN)

Delhi(IN)

Lucknow(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Arun Jaitley (2)

Narendra Modi (2)

Akhilesh Yadav (1)

Pratap Bhanu Mehta (1)

Damodar Rout (1)

Bhaskara Rao (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Bharatiya Janata Party (2)

Congress Party (1)

Samajwadi Party (1)

Indian Express (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

FightagainstFraud

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.