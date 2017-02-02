Main Menu

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Bank of England freezes base rate at record low 0.25%

The Bank of England has frozen its base rate at a record low 0.25% for another month. The Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the rate on hold, with the economy doing better than most experts predicted in the wake of last year’s vote. Brexit Financial markets reckon there is a 50% chance of a....

themirror 1:11:00 PM CET

Britain's economy is standing firm - but uncertainties persist

itv 1:35:00 PM CET

