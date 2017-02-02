|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, February 2, 2017
|
|
Bank of England freezes base rate at record low 0.25%
|
The Bank of England has frozen its base rate at a record low 0.25% for another month. The Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the rate on hold, with the economy doing better than most experts predicted in the wake of last year’s vote. Brexit Financial markets reckon there is a 50% chance of a....
themirror 1:11:00 PM CET
|
|
|