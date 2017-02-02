Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Deutsche Bank slips to £1.6bn loss in first quarter as legal bills mount

. D eutsche Bank posted a net loss of €1.9bn (£1.6bn) in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading. Germany's flagship lender missed the higher expectations of analysts who had predicted the bank would post a fourth-quarter net loss of just €1.

telegraph 8:39:00 AM CET

Deutsche Bank Reports Another Year Loss, CEO Cites Progress

ABCnews 1:25:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (8)

Flag
Germany (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Moscow(US)

Frankfurt(DE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (1)

John Cryan (2)

Abbey Life (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Deutsche Bank (9)

Financial Conduct Authority (1)

Financial Services (1)

Wall Street (1)

State Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.