|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, February 2, 2017
|
|
Deutsche Bank slips to £1.6bn loss in first quarter as legal bills mount
|
. D eutsche Bank posted a net loss of €1.9bn (£1.6bn) in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading. Germany's flagship lender missed the higher expectations of analysts who had predicted the bank would post a fourth-quarter net loss of just €1.
telegraph 8:39:00 AM CET
|
|
|