|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, February 2, 2017
|
|
Russia, Iran, Turkey Set Astana Talks To Discuss Syria Cease-Fire
|
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry says the co-sponsors of the Syrian peace talks will meet in Astana on February 6 to monitor implementation of the cease-fire in the war-torn Middle Eastern country. The ministry announced on February 2 that Russia, Iran, and Turkey will meet for a second round of talks in the Kazakh capital.
rferl 9:00:00 PM CET
|
|
|