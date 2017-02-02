Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Exclusive: Trump to focus counter-extremism program solely on Islam - sources

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO The Trump administration wants to revamp and rename a U.S. government program designed to counter all violent ideologies so that it focuses solely on Islamist extremism, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The program, "Countering Violent Extremism," or CVE,....

reuters 12:27:00 AM CET

Trump Dangerously Conflates Islam With Violent Extremism

HumanRightsWatch 10:30:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (22)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

New York City(US)

Charleston(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Barack Obama (1)

Mark Hosenball (1)

Countering Islamic Extremism (3)

John Kelly (1)

Countering Violent Extremism (1)

Jonathan Weber (1)

Julia Edwards (1)

Helping Communities (1)

South Carolina (1)

Hoda Hawa (1)

San Francisco (1)

Grant McCool (1)

Dustin Volz (1)

Kristina Cooke (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (5)

White House (2)

Homeland Security (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Facebook (1)

Public Affairs Council (1)

Google (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.