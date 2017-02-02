|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, February 2, 2017
BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in AgBank - HKEx filing
Feb 2 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd * Qatar Investment Authority sold 3.84 million H-share Of Agbank at an average price of HK$3.26 on Jan 27 - HKEx filing * Qatar Investment Authority owns 11.99 percent stake of the bank after transaction from 12.0 percent previously - HKEx filing Source text in English: bit.
reuters 11:49:00 AM CET
