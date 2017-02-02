|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Thursday, February 2, 2017
I warned Nigerians about Buhari, he has no direction – PDP chieftain, Kaze
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former member of the House of Representatives. Hon. Bitrus Kaze has stated that he warned Nigerians against voting for Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. The ex-lawmaker said Buhari had succeeded in taking Nigeria back to zero level and that it would only take time for the country to recover.
onlinenigeria 10:30:00 AM CET
