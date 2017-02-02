|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Roma told to amend stadium plans if project is to proceed
ROME (AP) — Roma has been told to make amendments to its long-delayed plans for a new stadium if the project is to be green-lit by Rome's government. On Thursday, Roma Capitale sent its evaluations to the region's governing body, writing in the document that its opinion was "not in favor" of the project, unless certain conditions were met.
news-yahoo 10:52:00 PM CET
