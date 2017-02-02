Main Menu

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Roma told to amend stadium plans if project is to proceed

ROME (AP) — Roma has been told to make amendments to its long-delayed plans for a new stadium if the project is to be green-lit by Rome's government. On Thursday, Roma Capitale sent its evaluations to the region's governing body, writing in the document that its opinion was "not in favor" of the project, unless certain conditions were met.

Roma's Francesco Totti heralded as the 'Muhammed Ali of football' after his 95th-minute Coppa Italia knockout blow

