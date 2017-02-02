|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Rebels free Colombian ex-lawmaker, key step to peace talks
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's second-largest rebel group on Thursday freed a captive former congressman whose release was a key condition for the start of peace talks with the government. The National Liberation Army turned Odin Sanchez over to a humanitarian commission including members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
news-yahoo 8:21:00 PM CET
