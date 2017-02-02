|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Trump to Senate: Scrap rules if needed to confirm Gorsuch
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump urged the Senate's Republican leader on Wednesday to resort to the "nuclear option" of scrapping longstanding chamber rules if needed to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, an aggressive opening to what's shaping up as a ferocious clash over the future of the high court.
