Thursday, February 2, 2017

Trump to Senate: Scrap rules if needed to confirm Gorsuch

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump urged the Senate's Republican leader on Wednesday to resort to the "nuclear option" of scrapping longstanding chamber rules if needed to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, an aggressive opening to what's shaping up as a ferocious clash over the future of the high court.

news-yahoo 1:25:00 AM CET

Trump's SCOTUS pick founded club called 'Fascism Forever'

dailymail 4:10:00 AM CET

