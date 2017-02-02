|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Poland posts detailed list of former Auschwitz guards online
The Polish government published an online database on Monday, listing the names of and personal details about 9,686 wartime staff who ran the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the years 1940-1945. The state-run Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) said they hope the database, built....
news-yahoo 4:44:00 PM CET
