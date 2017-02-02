Main Menu

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Poland posts detailed list of former Auschwitz guards online

The Polish government published an online database on Monday, listing the names of and personal details about 9,686 wartime staff who ran the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the years 1940-1945. The state-run Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) said they hope the database, built....

news-yahoo 4:44:00 PM CET

UPDATE 1-Poland may curb imports of low-quality coal to fight smog

reuters 5:48:00 PM CET

