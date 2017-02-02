|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Dominican faces deportation for 12-year-old theft conviction
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose wife and daughter are seriously ill is facing deportation to the Dominican Republic because of a 12-year-old conviction for stealing a purse. The Journal Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2ktRYSc ) reports that Domingo Ferreira is scheduled to appear in federal court in Hartford on Thursday.
news-yahoo 5:45:00 PM CET
