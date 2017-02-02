Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Associated Press: Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over Black Sea plane

MOSCOW – Russia and Ukraine traded accusations on Feb. 1 over an incident involving a Ukrainian military aircraft flying over a Russian-operated gas rig in the Black Sea. Ukrainian presidential spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said the aircraft was fired upon while flying near two offshore gas rigs on Feb.

kyivpost 8:49:00 AM CET

Ukraine Admits to its Attacks: Donbass Was Shot at Three Thousand Times in One Day

vesti 2:40:00 PM CET

8:41 Poroshenko Promises Referendum on Ukraine's Entry into NATO

plenglish 2:49:00 PM CET

Ukraine Contact Group Urges Immediate Cease-Fire Amid Surging Violence

globalsecurity 3:44:00 AM CET

UNIAN: Poroshenko advises EU to create Russian-language TV channel

kyivpost 2:41:00 PM CET

12:53 Putin Replaces 16 Generals From Several Russian Ministries

plenglish 7:23:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Ukraine (22)

Flag
Russian Federation (5)

Flag
Georgia (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Yasinovataya(UA)

Luhans'k(UA)

Makiyivka(UA)

Moskva(RU)

Azov(RU)

South Ossetian(GE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Vladimir Putin (2)

Petro Poroshenko (1)

Jens Stoltenberg (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Alexander Zakharchenko (1)

Dmitry Peskov (1)

Alexander Hug (1)

Research Committee (1)

Alexander Sladkov (1)

Vladislav Husinskyy (1)

United States (1)

Svyatoslav Tsegolko (1)

Pavel Barshev (1)

North Atlantic (1)

Vladlen Aksionov (1)

Natalia Paklonskaya (1)

Oleg Kamshilov (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

NATO (4)

European Union (3)

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (3)

Donetsk People (2)

White House (1)

Verkhovna Rada (1)

Radio Free Europe (1)

Radio Liberty (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Facebook (1)

Prensa Latina (1)

Duma (1)

Contact Group (1)

Russia Today (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

AirTransport

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.