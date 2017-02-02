|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, February 2, 2017
BSF cancels Tej Bahadur Yadav’s VRS, denies wife’s claim of his arrest
The BSF constable’s social media post had triggered a controversy. The BSF has cancelled the voluntary retirement plea of its constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose post on social media about ‘sub-standard’ food had triggered a controversy. The Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) plea was turned down on....
expressindia 10:43:00 PM CET
