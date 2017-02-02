Main Menu

Thursday, February 2, 2017

BSF cancels Tej Bahadur Yadav’s VRS, denies wife’s claim of his arrest

The BSF constable’s social media post had triggered a controversy. The BSF has cancelled the voluntary retirement plea of its constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose post on social media about ‘sub-standard’ food had triggered a controversy. The Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) plea was turned down on....

expressindia 10:43:00 PM CET

Soldier who complained of food quality detained, tortured by BSF, says wife

HindustanTimes 9:30:00 AM CET

India (4)

Jammu(IN)

Delhi(IN)

Rewari(IN)

Tej Bahadur Yadav (3)

Jai Hind (1)

Voluntary Retirement Scheme (1)

Border Security Force (1)

