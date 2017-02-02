Main Menu

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Romanian minister quits over government corruption stance

A Romanian minister has said he is resigning in protest at the social democratic government’s stance on corruption. It comes after some of that brought down communism. the biggest demonstrations since the 1989 revolution There’s widespread anger over an emergency decree decriminalising corruption offences below a certain amount.

euronews-en 11:47:00 AM CET

FIC express its concern regarding the recent amendments to the Criminal Code: The business environment needs trust, transparency and predictability

nineoclock 7:22:00 PM CET

Romanian minister resigns after anti-corruption protests

channelnewsasia 11:55:00 AM CET

Romania's president seeks to annul graft law amid protests

AP 1:01:00 PM CET

Romania

Bucharest

Klaus Iohannis (1)

Matt Robinson (1)

Jean-Claude Juncker (1)

Florin Jianu (2)

Carmen Lita (1)

Luiza Ilie (1)

Florin Iordache (1)

Carmen Dan (1)

Sorin Grindeanu (1)

Laura Stefan (1)

European Commission (2)

Democratic Party (2)

Facebook (2)

Constitutional Court (1)

European Union (1)

