Thursday, February 2, 2017
|
|
Romanian minister quits over government corruption stance
|
A Romanian minister has said he is resigning in protest at the social democratic government’s stance on corruption. It comes after some of that brought down communism. the biggest demonstrations since the 1989 revolution There’s widespread anger over an emergency decree decriminalising corruption offences below a certain amount.
euronews-en 11:47:00 AM CET
