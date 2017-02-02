Main Menu

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Amnesty: Philippines drug war killings could be 'crime against humanity'

It’s a damning indictment of the war on drugs being waged in the Philippines, Amnesty International says the widespread killings of alleged offenders by police and others are a “flagrant violation of international human rights law” and may constitute “crimes against humanity”. on the crackdown was presented in Manila on Wednesday.

euronews-en 5:01:00 PM CET

Duterte: I'll kill more people to win drugs war

skynews 12:40:00 PM CET

Philippines to disband police anti-drugs units after killing of South Korean businessman

radioaustralia 7:03:00 PM CET

DOT prepares for 3rd Madrid Fusion Manila

abs-cbnnews 11:47:00 AM CET

sunstar 5:24:00 AM CET

Raid on suspected Maute group safehouse not inside MSU

abs-cbnnews 1:13:00 PM CET

Philippines (20)

Korea, Republic Of (4)

Manila(PH)

Mindanao(PH)

Marawi(PH)

Rodrigo Duterte (4)

Verna Buensuceso (1)

Ernesto Abella (1)

Campaign Officer Wilnor Papa (1)

Ruth Abbey Gita (1)

Wanda Corazon Tulfo-Teo (1)

Human Rights Watch (1)

The Telegraph (1)

Armed Forces (1)

New People's Army (1)

National Police (1)

Amnesty International (1)

