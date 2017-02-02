|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, February 2, 2017
|
|
Amnesty: Philippines drug war killings could be 'crime against humanity'
|
It’s a damning indictment of the war on drugs being waged in the Philippines, Amnesty International says the widespread killings of alleged offenders by police and others are a “flagrant violation of international human rights law” and may constitute “crimes against humanity”. on the crackdown was presented in Manila on Wednesday.
euronews-en 5:01:00 PM CET
|
|
|