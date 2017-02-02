|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, February 2, 2017
|
|
Seer arrested after predicting Sri Lanka leader's death 02-Feb-17 77
|
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police have arrested an astrologer after his prediction that President Maithripala Sirisena would die last week proved to be wide of the mark. Vijithamuni Rohana de Silva, a 52-year-old former sailor in the Sri Lankan navy, was hauled before magistrates in Colombo on Wednesday....
dailytimesPK 12:05:00 AM CET
|
|
|