Thursday, February 2, 2017

Seer arrested after predicting Sri Lanka leader's death

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police have arrested an astrologer after his prediction that President Maithripala Sirisena would die last week proved to be wide of the mark. Vijithamuni Rohana de Silva, a 52-year-old former sailor in the Sri Lankan navy, was hauled before magistrates in Colombo on Wednesday....

No Sri Lankans stranded in U.S. airports due to travel ban

