Thursday, February 2, 2017

Corbyn forced to make ANOTHER reshuffle after Brexit vote

The 47 Labour MPs trooped through the division lobbies with the SNP and most of the Liberal Democrats later to oppose the Brexit legislation. But the numbers of rebels will be nowhere near enough to overturn the government's majority. The stage was set for the parliamentary showdown last week when....

dailymail 11:14:00 AM CET

Brexit is an instrument of torture for Labour

thetimes 10:06:00 AM CET

Jeremy Corbyn assesses the Brexit damage - Mirror Politics morning briefing

themirror 10:00:00 AM CET

LABOUR REVOLT Corbyn in Brexit crisis as 47 MPs including 17 frontbenchers fail to back him with vote against Article 50 BUT the hapless Labour leader may not sack those who defied him

thesun 1:10:00 PM CET

