Thursday, February 2, 2017

Tamron Hall QUITS NBC who make room for Megyn Kelly

'Not a good start to Black History Month': NBC under fire after Tamron Hall turns down millions and abruptly QUITS network cancels her Today time slot to make room for Megyn Kelly Tamron Hall is leaving NBC after 10 years with the network, a decision that has sparked outrage in many on social media....

dailymail 3:02:00 AM CET

Megyn Kelly May Get NBC Morning Show, Shaking Up ‘Today’

nytimes 8:18:00 AM CET

