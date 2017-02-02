|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Trump adopts aggressive posture toward Iran after missile launch
WASHINGTON - The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, abruptly adopting an aggressive posture toward Tehran that could raise tensions in the region. It was unclear what actions the new Republican administration....
chinadaily 7:58:00 AM CET
