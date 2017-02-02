Main Menu

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Trump adopts aggressive posture toward Iran after missile launch

WASHINGTON - The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, abruptly adopting an aggressive posture toward Tehran that could raise tensions in the region. It was unclear what actions the new Republican administration....

chinadaily 7:58:00 AM CET

Iran calls U.S. remarks on missile test 'repetitive, baseless and provocative'

news-yahoo 3:44:00 PM CET

US could impose more Iran sanctions

msnbc 11:06:00 PM CET

Iranian Defense Minister Confirms Latest Missile Test - Reports

globalsecurity 3:44:00 AM CET

Iranian MPs underline need for boosting national deterrence power

globalsecurity 3:44:00 AM CET

Trump puts Iran 'on notice,' denounces nuclear deal

afp-english 1:55:00 PM CET

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 2

irna 10:18:00 AM CET

UPDATE 3-Khamenei ally says useless for U.S. to threaten Iran over missile test

reuters 5:17:00 PM CET

Analysis: US setting up a confrontational approach with Iran

nzherald 7:13:00 PM CET

Iran Fires Missile, Trump Aide Says 'Iran on Notice'

newsweek 4:58:00 AM CET

US puts Iran 'on notice' after missile test

timesofindia 6:55:00 AM CET

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (18)

Flag
United States (7)

Flag
Russian Federation (4)

Tehran(IR)

Semnan(IR)

Washington(US)

Moskva(RU)

Donald Trump (7)

Barack Obama (4)

Ali Khamenei (1)

Federica Mogherini (1)

Ruhollah Khomeini (1)

Ali Shamkhani (1)

Sergei Ryabkov (1)

Benjamin Netanyahu (1)

Ali Akbar Velayati (1)

Michael Flynn (7)

Hossein Dehghan (3)

Richard Nephew (2)

Follow Adam Schreck (2)

Nabila Massrali (2)

Mahdi Fattahi (1)

Hossein Salami (1)

Peter Alexander (1)

Vigen Sargsyan (1)

Suzanne Maloney (1)

Alison Williams (1)

Maha Yahya (1)

Iran Press (1)

United Arab Emirates (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

Bahram Ghasemi (1)

Tejarat Bank (1)

Dominic Evans (1)

Louise Ireland (1)

Majid Takht (1)

Mike Flynn (1)

Related Content Senior Trump (1)

Mohammad Marandi (1)

Christopher Sherwood (1)

Simon Henderson (1)

Associated Press (1)

Amir Vahdat (1)

Andrea Rosa (1)

Senior Trump (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Mark Dubowitz (1)

Torbjorn Soltvedt (1)

White House (17)

UN Security Council (13)

Islamic Republic (6)

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (4)

European Union (3)

United States Navy (2)

Die Welt (1)

Boeing (1)

Islamic Revolution (1)

Hezbollah (1)

OPEC (1)

Brookings Institution (1)

Islamic State (1)

Exxon Mobil (1)

Armed Forces (1)

OECD (1)

Fars News Agency (1)

Supreme National Security Council (1)

The Pentagon (1)

