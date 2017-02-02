|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Fillon payment investigation 'to include two of his children'
Media caption How is the scandal being viewed in France? Prosecutors in France have widened their investigation into the financial affairs of the centre-right presidential candidate, Francois Fillon, to include payments made to two of his children. He has become mired in a scandal surrounding claims....
bbc 7:24:00 PM CET
