Thursday, February 2, 2017
Sundram Fasteners Q3 net profit rises by 63%
Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SFL), a part of the $6 billion TVS group, has posted 63.14% increase in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 at ₹75.34 crore on volume growth, product mix and specific cost reduction initiatives of the company. The Chennai-based leading auto component manufacturer posted net profit of ₹46.
Hindu
