Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Average US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Unchanged at 4.19 Percent

Yahoo!-ABC News Network © 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved. Long-term US mortgage rates barely budged this week, after marking their first increase of the year last week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans was unchanged from last week at an average 4.

ABCnews 4:25:00 PM CET

Feb 02, 2017 10:06AM ESTpublished: Feb 02, 2017 10:06AM EST

theglobeandmail 4:37:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

Freddie Mac (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.