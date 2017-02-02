Main Menu

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Pelosi Calls Top Trump Adviser 'White Supremacist'

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump's chief strategist a white supremacist Thursday, saying he has no business serving on the National At her weekly press conference, Pelosi didn't mention Steve Bannon by name. But she was clearly referring to the former head of Breitbart News, a conservative website.

ABCnews 10:03:00 PM CET

Trump Strategist Stephen Bannon Says Media Should ‘Keep Its Mouth Shut’

nytimes 1:30:00 AM CET

