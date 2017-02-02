Main Menu

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Drought-Easing California Snow Heaviest in 22 Years

Clambering through a snowy meadow with drifts up to the tree branches, California's water managers measured the state's vital Sierra Nevada snowpack Thursday at a drought-busting and welcome 173 percent of average. Runoff from the overall Sierra snowpack, which provides arid California with a third....

ABCnews 11:34:00 PM CET

As California drought eases thanks to storms

news-yahoo 9:21:00 AM CET

