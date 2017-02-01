|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|
|
The big 5 construct North Africa set to support the Moroccan construction industry
|
Casablanca, 1 February 2017 Construction, one of Morocco’s most dynamic and strategic sectors employing 1 million people, is soon to receive a powerful boost. From April 25 to 27 at the Parc Des Expostions de l’Office des Changes, Moroccan construction professionals will be able to delve into key....
zawya-palestine 3:21:00 PM CET
|
|
|