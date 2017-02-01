Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

India unveils its annual Budget

xinhuanet_en 9:55:00 AM CET

Budget focuses on 10 sectors to ensure TECIndia: Arun Jaitley

economictimes 8:57:00 AM CET

India unveils annual Budget, pegging deficit target at 3.2 pct

sinacom 11:21:00 AM CET

India budgets for recovery, and for the poor, after cash crunch

timesofoman 9:39:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (6)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Arun Jaitley (3)

Narendra Modi (1)

New Delhi (1)

Varun Khandelwal (1)

Clean India (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Reserve Bank (1)

World Bank (1)

Lok Sabha (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.