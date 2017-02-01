Main Menu

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Lawsuits Against Trump Crop Up in Less Than 2 Weeks of His Presidency

Several lawsuits have been filed against U.S. President Donald Trump less than two weeks after his inauguration, most of them in connection with the executive order many people refer to as the "Muslim ban." The action bans travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries - Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia,....

voanews 7:00:00 AM CET

Editorial: Muslim ban arbitrary and foolish

nzherald 6:00:00 PM CET

Trump travel ban an internal affair: UAE minister

khaleejtimes 4:57:00 PM CET

UAE says U.S. immigration policy its internal affair

tabnak 6:36:00 PM CET

The Latest: Vatican expands criticism of Trump's travel ban

AP 6:53:00 PM CET

The Latest: Yemenis stranded in Djibouti after Trump's ban

AP 2:50:00 PM CET

