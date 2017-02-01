|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|
|
Lawsuits Against Trump Crop Up in Less Than 2 Weeks of His Presidency
|
Several lawsuits have been filed against U.S. President Donald Trump less than two weeks after his inauguration, most of them in connection with the executive order many people refer to as the "Muslim ban." The action bans travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries - Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia,....
voanews 7:00:00 AM CET
|
|
|