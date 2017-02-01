|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
China billionaire's disappearance from Hong Kong revives autonomy concerns
HONG KONG The uncertain fate of Xiao Jianhua, a China-born billionaire who was last seen at a luxury Hong Kong hotel a week ago, has raised fresh fears about the city's autonomy amid media reports he may have been abducted by Chinese agents. There are conflicting accounts of Xiao's whereabouts, but....
reuters 12:27:00 PM CET
