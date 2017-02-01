Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

China billionaire's disappearance from Hong Kong revives autonomy concerns

HONG KONG The uncertain fate of Xiao Jianhua, a China-born billionaire who was last seen at a luxury Hong Kong hotel a week ago, has raised fresh fears about the city's autonomy amid media reports he may have been abducted by Chinese agents. There are conflicting accounts of Xiao's whereabouts, but....

reuters 12:27:00 PM CET

Chinese billionaire abducted in Hong Kong: reports

abs-cbnnews 2:05:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (33)

Help about this topicPlaces

Peking(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (1)

James Pomfret (1)

Hong Kong (20)

Xiao Jianhua (2)

Ming Pao (1)

Will Waterman (1)

Four Seasons (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Financial Times (2)

Apple Daily (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.