Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

FOREX-Dollar up on bargain hunting after Trump takes aim at U.S. trade partners

TOKYO The dollar edged up against a basket of major peers on Wednesday as bargain hunters stepped in after the dollar slid overnight to a seven-week low, reflecting mounting concerns that the United States was poised to ditch a two decade-old "strong dollar" policy. The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 113.

reuters 6:48:00 AM CET

Trump, trade adviser signal displeasure with US 'strong dollar' policy

channelnewsasia 2:42:00 AM CET

Dollar struggles after worst start to year in three decades

ATAP-en 11:25:00 AM CET

Dollar bounces after Trump-fuelled sell-off

iafrica 11:21:00 AM CET

Asian shares mostly higher on strong manufacturing data

nzherald 8:50:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (18)

Flag
Germany (8)

Flag
Japan (6)

Flag
China (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Washington(US)

Tokyo(JP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (7)

Shinzo Abe (1)

Greg Anderson (1)

Robert Rubin (1)

Yoshihide Suga (1)

Arun Jaitley (1)

Erik Meijer (1)

Angela Merkel (1)

Peter Navarro (4)

Hong Kong (3)

Stephen Innes (1)

Jamie McGeever (1)

Wells Capital Management (1)

Greg McKenna (1)

Neil Jones (1)

Clive McKeef (1)

New York-Dow (1)

Makoto Noji (1)

New Zealand (1)

National Trade Council (1)

Steven Mnuchin (1)

Jim Paulsen (1)

Marley Jay (1)

Dan Burns (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (3)

European Central Bank (3)

Financial Times (3)

European Union (3)

Hang Seng (2)

New York Mercantile Exchange (1)

Senate Finance Committee (1)

Brent North (1)

West Texas Intermediate (1)

Federal Reserve System (1)

Dow Jones (1)

The Australian (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Euro

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.