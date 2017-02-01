|News ClusterEnglish
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Germany indicts Afghan, 28, suspected of Taliban membership
BERLIN (AP) " German prosecutors say they have indicted a 28-year-old Afghan man on suspicion of fighting for the Taliban and breaking arms control laws. Federal prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that the suspect, identified only as Wajid S. in line with German privacy rules, is believed to....
nzherald 2:56:00 PM CET
