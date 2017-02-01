|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|
|
US flirts with softer stance on Russia's conduct in Ukraine
|
WASHINGTON (AP) " The Trump administration appears to be taking a low-key approach to a flare-up in violence in eastern Ukraine where the government accuses Russian-backed forces of stepping up attacks. White House spokesman Sean Spicer had little to say on Wednesday when asked about the administration's position on the renewed fighting.
nzherald 11:03:00 PM CET
|
|
|