Wednesday, February 1, 2017

US flirts with softer stance on Russia's conduct in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Trump administration appears to be taking a low-key approach to a flare-up in violence in eastern Ukraine where the government accuses Russian-backed forces of stepping up attacks. White House spokesman Sean Spicer had little to say on Wednesday when asked about the administration's position on the renewed fighting.

Ukraine

Russian Federation

Donetsk

Moskva

Donald Trump

Sean Spicer

White House

State Department

