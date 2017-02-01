Main Menu

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Etihad and Lufthansa deepen budding ties with catering deal

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " Gulf carrier Etihad Airways and German airline Lufthansa are deepening their budding relationship with a $100 million catering partnership. The one-time rivals announced the catering deal at a joint press conference on Wednesday in Etihad's hub of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

nzherald 4:58:00 PM CET

UAE's Etihad expands cooperation with Germany's Lufthansa

sinacom 4:00:00 PM CET

