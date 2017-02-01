|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|
|
Etihad and Lufthansa deepen budding ties with catering deal
|
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " Gulf carrier Etihad Airways and German airline Lufthansa are deepening their budding relationship with a $100 million catering partnership. The one-time rivals announced the catering deal at a joint press conference on Wednesday in Etihad's hub of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
nzherald 4:58:00 PM CET
|
|
|