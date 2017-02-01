|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|
|
UK lawmakers voting on bill to trigger EU exit talks
|
Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks in the House of Commons, London during the second reading debate on the EU (Notification on Withdrawal) Bill, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. British lawmakers are starting debate on a bill authorizing the start of European Union exit talks, as the government....
news-yahoo 11:44:00 AM CET
|
|
|