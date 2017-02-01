Main Menu

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Tunisian arrested in Germany linked to Bardo Museum attack

By Patricia Uhlig and Michelle Martin. WIESBADEN, Germany/BERLIN (Reuters) - A Tunisian asylum-seeker arrested in Germany on Wednesday on suspicion of planning an attack was also wanted by Tunisia for his suspected involvement in the deadly militant assault against the Bardo Museum in Tunis, German authorities said.

news-yahoo 12:45:00 PM CET

Tunisian held in Germany 'linked to 2015 Tunis museum attack'

afp-english 11:29:00 AM CET

Germany arrests Tunisian asylum-seeker linked to Tunis museum attack

news-yahoo 6:51:00 PM CET

Germany (38)

Tunisia (26)

Frankfurt(DE)

Berlin(DE)

Wiesbaden(DE)

Nürnberg(DE)

Tunis(TN)

Michelle Martin (4)

Angela Merkel (2)

Joseph Nasr (1)

Mark Trevelyan (1)

Mark Heinrich (1)

Thomas de Maizière (1)

Bardo Museum (5)

Patricia Uhlig (2)

Peter Beuth (2)

Ben Guerdane (1)

Richard Lough (1)

Andrea Shalal (1)

Islamic State (6)

Die Welt (3)

TerroristAttack

Asylum

