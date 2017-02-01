|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|
|
Tunisian arrested in Germany linked to Bardo Museum attack
|
By Patricia Uhlig and Michelle Martin. WIESBADEN, Germany/BERLIN (Reuters) - A Tunisian asylum-seeker arrested in Germany on Wednesday on suspicion of planning an attack was also wanted by Tunisia for his suspected involvement in the deadly militant assault against the Bardo Museum in Tunis, German authorities said.
news-yahoo 12:45:00 PM CET
|
|
|