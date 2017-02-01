|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Ford, GM see January sales gains in Canada
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian arms of Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co reported single-digit gains for January car and light truck sales on Wednesday, in contrast to modest declines in the United States. Ford Motor Co of Canada said sales increased 3.5 percent in January over the same month of the previous year to 17,232 vehicles.
news-yahoo 10:23:00 PM CET
