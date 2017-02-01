Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

'Viva Mexico!': Trump wall awakens Mexican patriotism

Mexico City (AFP) - Mexicans are replacing profile pictures on social media with their country's flag. Others are calling for boycotts of American products like Coca-Cola and Starbucks. US President Donald Trump's vow to make Mexicans pay for a massive border wall has not only caused a diplomatic....

news-yahoo 9:11:00 AM CET

EU, Mexico accelerate talks to update free trade pact

business-times 2:36:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Mexico (19)

Flag
United States (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Mexico City(MX)

Ciudad de México(MX)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Enrique Peña Nieto (8)

Donald Trump (2)

Cecilia Malmström (1)

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (1)

Carlos Slim (1)

Damaso Morales (1)

Ildefonso Guajardo (1)

Javier Oliva (1)

Jesus Velasco (1)

London School (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (6)

European Commission (1)

Trans-Pacific Partnership (1)

Federal Trade Commission (1)

Facebook (1)

Free Trade Agreement (1)

Coca-Cola (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.