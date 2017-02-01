Main Menu

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The Latest: Schumer says Gorsuch isn't in mainstream

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump nomination of Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court (all times EDT): 9 p.m. Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer says he has "serious doubts" that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is within what Democrats consider the legal mainstream.

Neil Gorsuch: How Democrats Should Respond

Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

Trump picks Neil Gorsuch as new justice for U.S. Supreme Court

Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court nominee President Donald Trump has nominated federal appeals judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump urges Republicans to force majority vote on Gorsuch if Democrats block

If Gorsuch hits gridlock, Trump advises McConnell, "Go nuclear"

