Daily News Analysis
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
The Latest: Schumer says Gorsuch isn't in mainstream
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump nomination of Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court (all times EDT): 9 p.m. Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer says he has "serious doubts" that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is within what Democrats consider the legal mainstream.
news-yahoo 3:36:00 AM CET
