Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|
|
Iranian national tennis team arrives Pakistan for 'Davis Cup'
|
Islamabad, Jan 31, IRNA – National tennis team of Iran has reached Pakistan to play Davis Cup helping the country to resume hosting the event after the gap of twelve years. Pakistan is hosting the Davis Cup for the first time since 2005 because the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had not....
irna 5:34:00 AM CET
